It was Brisbane rockers Dune Rats turn to take on triple j’s Like A Version this week, and they boldly covered an Aussie rock classic.

Despite being around for a decade, this was remarkably the band’s first Like A Version, and they seemed eager to make up for lost time.

They covered ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ by The Angels, one of the greatest songs in Aussie rock history, and brought some very special friends along to help them.

Ruby Fields, Beddy Rays’ Jackson, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ Anna, TOTTY’s Kelly, and – wait for it – The Angels’ own Brewster brothers backed Dune Rats during the performance. Supergroup in the making?

“Life bucket list ticked, to be able to even be in the same room as those guys,” Danny from Dune Rats gushed. “Let alone to play with ’em, let alone to cover that song.”

While in the triple j studios, Dune Rats also performed their own song ‘Space Cadet’, a cut from their latest album Real Rare Whale. You can watch both performances below.

Released in July, their fourth studio album became their third consecutive top 10 record in their home country, reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Real Rare Whale is nominated for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards, with the winner to be announced in two weeks (they’ll face stiff competition from the likes of The Chats and Northlane). They were previously nominated for Best Rock Album in 2017 for The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit.

As Rolling Stone AU/NZ noted, the album was the band’s “punniest yet,” and served as “the perfect positive antidote to pandemic-induced negativity.”

