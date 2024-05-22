Dune Rats have announced their fifth album, If It Sucks, Turn It Up.

Set for release on August 9th through Ratbag Records / BMG, If It Sucks, Turn It Up is set to be Dune Rats’ most adventurous album yet, while retaining their signature sense of humour.

“We wanted to make an album that throws you around a bit, like you are being washed around in the surf. We’re five albums in now so we knew it should be a record that shows all the different sides to the band,” they share.

One of the main inspirations for the trio’s new album was an Australian classic: Regurgitator‘s 1997 album Unit.

“BC had been listening to Unit, which I loved when I was a kid too. It’s an album with a lot of different styles. We realised, you can have something that’s dreamy and dance-y next to a song that’s punk. What became paramount for the album was that all these songs were a little different to each other but could fit toughener,” says Danny.

Arriving alongside the album announcement is new single “Cheapskate”, a tale of friendships.

“Even when we’re apart, we still speak on the phone every day,” Danny reveals. “In 13 years you can become completely different people, and a lot of bands dissolve because they just can’t keep that internal friendship going.

“‘Cheapskate’ came out of us spending a lot of time touring in the US. There’s this weird world where the rich kids from Hollywood are hanging out with the skate punks and all the kind of people we know because they have such a better time there.

“As you are growing up, you might think having money and sick cars would be the cool thing, but really the coolest thing is hanging out with your mates at the skate park. You can’t buy that. We think the song is like the album – an eclectic smorgasbord that still sounds like Dunies,” he adds.

You can watch the music video for “Cheapskate” below. The track follows previous album singles “Solar Eyes” and “Be Like You”.

If It Sucks, Turn It Up follows the garage-punk band’s 2022 album Real Rare Whale, which reached the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Before that, they scored two consecutive #1 albums with 2017’s The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit and 2020’s Hurry Up and Wait.

Dune Rats’ “Cheapskate” is out now. If It Sucks, Turn It Up is out August 9th via Ratbag Records / BMG (pre-save/pre-order here).