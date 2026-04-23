New wave icons Duran Duran have dropped their first new music for 2026, “Free To Love”, alongside Chic co-founder, Nile Rodgers.

The track has dropped alongside a music video directed by the acclaimed Jonas Åkerlund and starring British broadcaster Clara Amfo. Check it out below.

Per Rolling Stone, keyboardist Nick Rhodes described the song as the band’s “call to all the people out there who want peace, hope and understanding to prevail” and an “anthem for freedom”.

“Every time we plug in and play with Nile, the electricity he generates could light up a whole city,” Rhodes said.

“We share a common belief that music is a force for good and something that brings positive energy into the world.”

Rodgers added: “My love for Duran Duran and what our music together has always been about is the love we share for our song’s deepest meanings. Whatever chaos is going on outside, inside the studio we’re free to love our peace.”

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The creative partnership between Duran Duran and Rodgers kicked off with the remix of their 1984 hit “The Reflex”, which Rodgers transformed into the band’s first US number one hit. The magic continued with iconic tracks like “Wild Boys” and the production of their 1986 album Notorious. Rodgers has also featured on tracks on their more recent albums, including 2015’s Paper Gods.