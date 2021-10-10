He’s been a wrestler and a blockbuster film star, now Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made his rap debut in Tech N9ne’s new single ‘Face Off’ alongside Joey Cool and King Iso.

Speaking to Variety, Johnson revealed that Tech N9ne reached out for a collaboration after the pair met on the set of HBO series, Ballers, after years of The Rock sharing Tech N9ne’s music on his social media.

“I love music,” Johnson explained. “Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that.”

Tech N9ne added: “The biggest star in the world said something back to me! You know what I’m sayin? I am hyped. We are all hyped!”

Johnson also revealed that other big names in hip hop have reached out for collaborations – though he also turned down the offers until now.

He said: “A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists – like big names – I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right.

“When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire.

“When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of Ballers, we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”

Tech added: “This is an energy song. This is going to get people pumped up to lift weights, pumped up for fights, pumped up for the game. Period. And what better person? Not Conor McGregor. I don’t know him. I know The Rock.”

Speaking on going into the studio to record his verse – which he penned himself – Dwayne said he managed to nail his part of the track down in “one take.”

“I was drinking Teremana, so I had already been a bit lit and was ready to go. We sent it to Tech and his engineers and the text I got back from Tech, in all capital letters, was ‘Fuck yes!!!!’””

Check out The Rock’s appearance on Tech N9ne’s ‘Face Off’: