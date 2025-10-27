Daniel Johns will be back on stage for the first time in over five years this Saturday when he kicks off his “In Conversation” tour.

It’s today been confirmed revered Australian presenter and Double J host Dylan Lewis will host the events in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne, alongside creative director, Luke Eblen.

The Newcastle and Brisbane shows have officially sold out, while final tickets are still available for Sydney and Melbourne.

The shows will feature “storytelling, film and music,” snf will celebrate the worldwide premiere of What If the Future Never Happened?, Johns’ highly anticipated short film.

Each evening will feature an hour-long onstage conversation wrapped around a screening of the genre-bending film. Johns will delve into his creative process and early life, presenting never-before-seen photographs, archival footage, and unreleased recordings from his personal collection.

The intimate format promises access to rare material spanning Johns’ career, including four-track bedroom demos from Neon Ballroom, the original songwriting session for “Straight Lines” from Silverchair’s final album Young Modern, and unreleased ideas intended for a sixth Silverchair album that never materialised. Each show will also feature new music from his solo career and collaborative projects, with Johns ensuring no two nights will be identical.

“What If The Future Never Happened? is equal parts reality and fantasy and I’m as proud of it as anything I’ve ever done in my career,” Johns stated.

“To celebrate the release of the Featurette, I’ll be sitting on stage, telling stories, taking the aux chord and sharing tunes that nobody has heard and sharing random ideas that couldn’t be realised or released. Basically, turning theatres into giant living rooms… it would be great if some people showed up but I’m doing it anyway – you’re all invited!”

“Daniel Johns In Conversation: What If the Future Never Happened?”

Saturday, November 1st

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 7th

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, November 9th

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

