DZ Deathrays are hitting the road this June and July for a nationwide tour, celebrating the ten-year milestone of their album Black Rat.

They’re set to perform all 11 tracks from start to finish at headline shows across Australia, treating fans to a selection of other hits from their career along the way. They’ll also be reissuing the limited edition white vinyl of Black Rat.

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 14th, at Manning Bar in Eora/Sydney, and continues on Saturday, June 22nd, at The Triffid in Meanjin/Brisbane.

Then, it heads to Corner Hotel in Naarm/Melbourne on Friday, June 28th, followed by Rosemount Hotel in Boorloo/Perth on Friday, July 5th. Wrapping up, the tour hits Altar in Hobart on Friday, July 12th, and concludes at The Gov in Adelaide on Saturday, July 13th.

Tickets are on sale now via the band's official website

In a recent social media clip, vocalist and guitarist Shane Parsons reminisced about Black Rat as “the album that got people into the band.” “We’ve been a band for 15 years, and we’re still playing those songs,” he shared. “People still like to hear them.”

Parsons also revealed that the upcoming tour will mark the first time they’ll be playing the track “Nightwalking” live. “It’ll be interesting to see how that goes,” he added.

DZ Deathrays originally released Black Rat in May of 2014. The breakthrough album has over 14 million streams, and garnered international critical acclaim and the ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album.

The Black Rat tour is currently on sale (dates and ticketing info below). Additionally, the 10th anniversary vinyl of Black Rat is set to be released on Friday, May 3rd via I Oh You. You can pre-order your copy here.

DZ Deathrays Black Rat 10th Anniversary Tour

Friday, June 14th

Manning Bar – Eora / Sydney

Saturday, Jun 22nd

The Triffid, Meanjin / Brisbane

Friday, June 28th

Corner Hotel, Naarm / Melbourne

Friday, July 5th

Rosemount Hotel, Boorloo / Perth

Friday July 12th

Altar, nipaluna / Hobart

Saturday July 13th

The Gov, Tarntanya / Adelaide