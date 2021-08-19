Ed Sheeran has unveiled details of his forthcoming new album = (Equals), set for release on October 29th through Asylum Records.

= is the fourth record in Sheeran’s symbol album series. The songs were made over a four-year period following the release of his enormously popular ÷ (Divide) album.

“= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album,” Sheeran shared in a statement. “I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

Thus far we’ve heard two singles from the record, ‘Bad Habits’, and now, the newly-released Michael Gudinski tribute, ‘Visiting Hours.’

Sheeran first debuted ‘Visiting Hours’ at a state memorial for the late Australian music legend at Rod Laver Arena on March 24th. Michael Gudinski passed away aged 68 on March 2nd.

View this post on Instagram Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf)

“Michael was a tornado of joy. You would know he arrived in the building just by hearing the chaotic bark of his, and you could feel the room get excited about the arrival of his presence.”

He continued: “We were, first and foremost, friends. He was a father figure and mentor to me, but also we enjoyed the peaks of our touring career together in 2018, breaking the record for most tickets sold in Australia.”

You can listen to the song and find the full tracklist below.

= Tracklist

1. ‘Tides’

2. ‘Shivers’

3. ‘First Times’

4. ‘Bad Habits’

5. ‘Overpass Graffiti’

6. ‘The Joker And The Queen’

7. ‘Leave Your Life’

8. ‘Collide’

9. ‘2step’

10. ‘Stop The Rain’

11. ‘Love In Slow Motion’

12. ‘Visiting Hours’

13. ‘Sandman’

14. ‘Be Right Now’