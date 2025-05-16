Ed Sheeran seemingly hinted at starting his 2026 world tour in Australia and New Zealand, replying to a fan’s question on Instagram.

According to the message shared on teddy’svinylbreakfast IG, his touring plans could roll out “oz / nz top of next year, then latam, then usa.” While unconfirmed officially, the potential news has sparked plenty of speculation among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran Brasil 🩷 (@edsheeranbr)

While currently in Mexico, Sheeran’s been sharing updates from the road on Instagram—posting a clip of a massive crowd alongside the hashtag #margaritas, as well as snapshots of an afternoon off spent cycling, eating tacos, and soaking up the local vibes.

He also teased a new track for the upcoming Formula 1 movie, featuring John Mayer on guitar and Dave Grohl on drums. “Also had fun making this, coming out next month with the movie x,” Sheeran shared.

Earlier this month, Sheeran dropped a new single, “Old Phone”, accompanied by a music video.

“The song is all about finding my old phone,” he explained. “I was finding text messages from people that aren’t even here anymore, and reading conversations with people that I wish that I could have conversations with now. So, I thought I’d build a pub somewhere and do a gig, but I put it out there to my fans and said ‘If you want to come to this gig, go on your old phone and find a message that means a lot to you, or a video that means a lot to you.”

“Old Phone” follows his recent single “Azizam”, with both tracks appearing on Sheeran’s forthcoming album Play, due out September 12th.

Sheeran last toured Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2023 on his massive ‘Mathematics Tour’, selling over 1 million tickets across the region. His previous ‘Divide Tour’ in 2018 set the record for the highest-selling tour in Australasian history.