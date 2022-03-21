Ed Sheeran has shared that he’ll be bringing a very young fan with him on his 2023 Australian tour; his baby daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
The pop superstar is set to head off on his Europe, New Zealand and Australian +–=÷x Tour in April of this year and will be playing on Australian shores in February and March 2023.
During an interview on the Carrie Tommy podcast, Sheeran was asked how he will deal with parenthood while on tour.
“I’m fortunate enough to be in a stage where it’s weekends. We play Friday Saturday Sunday at stadiums in towns where we will just live in a hotel for the week,” he replied.
Sheeran added: “So it’s actually very child friendly. She’s super portable, she’s not anywhere near the age where she needs to go to school, and she’s going to be good.”
The ‘Perfect’ singer went on to explain that his concerts will be in very large venues, which will allow him the resources to make sure Lyra is comfortable and well looked after.
“There’s a couple of things that are beneficial about the [Mathematics] tour that I’m on. I used to play toilet venues — tiny, tiny venues that had no dressing room. You’d go in a van and you play these things and you’d play like eight gigs in a row and stay in all shared Travelodge hotel rooms.”
Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed Lyra into the world on September 1st 2020. Sheeran seems set on bringing Lyra on tour with him, telling Willie Geist during a January interview on Today‘s Sunday Sitdown, that he hopes to tour alongside his wife and daughter.
“I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan,” Sheeran explained at the time. “I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.”
