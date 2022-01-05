Ed Sheeran has revealed he hopes to tour alongside wife Cherry Seaborn and their 17-month-old daughter Lyra while zipping around in an “electric campervan”.

In a recent interview on Today‘s Sunday Sitdown, Sheeran told host Willie Geist that he’s hoping to be “as electric as possible” when it comes to his upcoming tour throughout the UK and Europe this year.

“I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan,” Sheeran explained.

“I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.

Sheeran continued, “It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off. But the luxury of playing at these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends.

“So it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”

Sheeran is set to kick off his forthcoming tour on April 23 at Croke Park in Dublin, with the latest listed date of the tour currently being in Frankfurt, Germany on September 25.

However, the singer added that he doesn’t believe the tour is set to stop there, saying, “I can’t see the tour stopping, I’m going to be going for a while.”

Of his newfound bid to become greener, Ed said, “I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible.

“I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best.”

Check out Ed Sheeran on Sunday Sitdown: