Ed Sheeran has admitted to wanting to make country music, and admit it, you sheepishly wish he’d lost that copyright trial now.

As per Billboard, the pop singer-songwriter has been looking far and wide for creating inspiration, including in the world of country music.

While performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week, he revealed all. “I would love to transition into country,” he said. “I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs.”

Move over “Galway Girl”, it’s time for “Nashville Girl”. It was actually that famed country music city where Sheeran first fell in love with the genre.

“It’s like a community,” he gushed. “There’s not really a place in Europe where you could point and say, ‘That’s the home of songwriting.’ It’s not just for country music. Nashville is just a hub of incredible songwriters, incredible performers. And I really felt inspired just being there being around everyone.”

Sheeran also cited friend and collaborator Taylor Swift as turning him onto country music. “I’d never really listened to country music as a kid growing up,” he added. “It was only being on Taylor’s Red tour and living in Nashville and her basically introducing me to that side of it.”

Last week, Sheeran finally won his high-profile copyright trial that claimed his song, “Thinking Out Loud”, had stolen from Marvin Gaye’s song “Let’s Get It On”. As most pointed out, this was a huge win for songwriters and music in general. Sheeran had threatened to quite music completely if he’d lost the trial.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Last week also saw the release of the Englishman’s new album, – (Subtract), which was produced and co-written by The National’s Aaron Dessner. Sheeran’s sixth studio album has been attracting decidedly mixed reviews so far.

For more on this topic, follow the Country Music Observer.