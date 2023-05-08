Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: it’s the pop music power couple that both makes a lot of sense and absolutely no sense at all. No sooner had Swift broken off her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn than rumours started to spread that she was dating The 1975 singer.

And according to Swifties, who are experts at devoting large amounts of time to uncovering everything about their idol’s life, Swift and Healy seemingly confirmed their romance with rather unsubtle messages to one another last week.

During Swift’s Nashville show on Friday night – a show that Healy just so happened to be attending – she looked directly into the camera and appeared to say, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.”

First of all, of course Swift could have been speaking to anyone. But when fans noticed that Healy appeared to mouth the exact same words during The 1975’s concert in the Philippines just two days previously, the internet was set ablaze.

As per Pop Crush, a TikTok user (@VenusDayDreams) posted a clip of the two moments. “This is either a hilarious (commitment) to the bit, super romantic, or my worst nightmare!” they wrote.

Are Swift and Healy committing to the bit? Are they just “super romantic”? Only time will tell. According to a source for The Sun, the pair have allegedly been dating for two months.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source claimed to the publication. “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer finally unveiled her next re-recorded album last week.

During her show in Nashville on Friday night, she revealed that her acclaimed third album, Speak Now, will be her next album to get the re-release treatment.