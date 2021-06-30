Ed Sheeran recently sat down for an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden. And he detailed the intriguing tradition he has with his close friend, Courteney Cox.

For all of the uninitiated, Ed Sheeran details how he became friends with Cox back in 2013, when his friends brought him over to her house – and at first he didn’t actually know whose residence it was.

Sheeran said, “Courtney loves musicians jamming all the time [at her house], so I picked up a guitar, I played some songs and she was like, ‘Anytime you want to stay, let me know.'”

“And then literally every single time we’ve been back to Los Angeles since then, I’ve stayed there, introduced her to her boyfriend Johnny.”

And then we get to the juicy part, which involves an Amazon Alexa device of course.

Sheeran said, “She has this Alexa thing in her house and she goes, ‘Hey, isn’t this wonderful this is my Alexa, I can just order whatever on this.'”

So naturally, Sheeran decides to put the device to work and orders an S&M leather gimp mask. “So she walks out the room,” Sheeran continues, “And I go, Alexa, order me a gimp mask.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Long story short, basically Cox’s assistant finds the mask, assuming that Cox herself ordered it.

“Courteney’s assistant found it,” Sheeran laughs. “She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘I don’t think I was meant to see that’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed, and she comes up like, ‘Where did this come from?'”