Ed Sheeran has nothing but glowing praise for NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern and has volunteered to play at her wedding.

During an appearance on The Hits, the radio hosts Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce asked Ed Sheeran if he remembered Arden’s scones she once cooked for him.

“See whether or not he remembers the scones – I pride myself on my cheese scones,” Ardern told the hosts before the interview.

“I loved the scones. She gave me a wonderful book as well that she’d written,” Sheeran shared.

He also spoke highly of the NZ prime minister.

“You know what, I think that she is the best human being on earth. I know, like, politics is politics and people in New Zealand will have differences of opinion, but in England she is seen as just … it. We love her. I love her,” he gushed.

When asked about singing at Ardern’s wedding, Sheeran jumped at the opportunity.

“Do you know what, I would make myself available if I was free, to play her wedding,” Sheeran said.

Jacinda Ardern got engaged to television presenter Clarke Gayford in 2019 and gave birth to their first child, daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in 2018.

Sheeran dropped his latest single ‘Bad Habits’ yesterday and announced the news on Twitter. “Bad Habits. Out now. Listen and watch the official video at http://es.lnk.to/BadHabits #BadHabits”, he posted alongside a video clip on the song.

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to share her love for the song.

“Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head!” she wrote. “And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits”,” Swift posted on Twitter.

Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head! And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits https://t.co/UFBBTsHRlD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2021

Watch ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran: