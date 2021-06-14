A home video of teenage Ed Sheeran performing in his school production of Grease could soon be yours thanks to an upcoming auction.

Yep, if you’re a Sheeran fan who fancies forking out the big bucks then you’re in luck, as the video is set to be sold on Tuesday, June 29th.

The clip, which is almost two hours long, shows a baby-faced 15-year-old Sheeran performing as the character of Roger.

Complete with slicked-back hair and a leather jacket, Sheeran delivers a rendition of the track ‘Mooning’ in the video.

Omega Auctions has shared a short preview clip ahead of the sale, with Auctioneer Paul Fairweather saying: “Over the last year or so we’ve seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.”

“We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 (AUD $90,000) in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop,” he added.

“The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed’s star potential.”

In other news, Sheeran recently announced that he will release his first solo single in three years later this month.

The track, entitled ‘Bad Habits’, will premiere on Friday, June 25th.

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear Bad Habits,” Sheeran said.

“I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

Check out a clip of Ed Sheeran performing in Grease: