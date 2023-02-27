It’s no secret that Ed Sheeran really loved Australian music titan Michael Gudinski.

The late icon took Sheeran under his wing, becoming both a close confidante and a mentor, with the singer even regarding Gudinski as something of a father figure.

When Gudinski passed away in 2021, Sheeran famously rushed to Melbourne to pay his respects, despite COVID-19 restrictions making the journey difficult. He would then pen the song ‘Visiting Hours’ about Gudinski: “I wish that heaven had visiting hours / And I would ask them if I could take you home,” he heartbreakingly sung.

Two years later, Sheeran took time out from the Australian leg of his world tour to visit Gudinski’s statue at Melbourne Park this week, as per the Herald Sun.

Alongside Gudinski’s son, Mushroom Group manager Matt, Sheeran paid his respects at the Melbourne memorial yesterday. The pair even raised a glass of Gudinski’s favourite wine, Penfolds 707, in a touching tribute.

“He was in my tour insurance that basically if anything ever happened to him, I could cancel as many gigs as possible and go and be with his family,” Sheeran said.

Later this week, Sheeran will headline at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (see dates below), and it was Gudinski who first encouraged him to play at the iconic venue.

“Michael said, ‘We’ll do the MCG next time and it has to be in the round,'” Sheeran recalled. “I remember being like, ‘Oh, I’ve never really played in the round and I don’t really wanna take a risk.'”

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Australian Tour 2023



Thursday, March 2nd 2023

​Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Friday, March 3rd 2023

​Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, March 7th 2023

​Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 12th 2023

​Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets: ​Ticketmaster.com.au