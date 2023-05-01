Ed Sheeran is the latest big-name artist to unveil exclusive pop-up merch stores.

In what’s becoming a growing trend, special pop-up stores and immersive fan experiences devoted to Sheeran will be held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane this weekend (see full details below). Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm, and fans can RSVP here.

The stores are opening to celebrate the release of the pop superstar’s new album, – (Subtract), which comes out this Friday, May 5th (pre-save/pre-order here). There will be a wide range of exclusive merch and music items to buy, as well as interactive Sheeran experiences to enjoy.

In less good news for Sheeran, the singer is currently embroiled in a copyright case trial in a Manhattan court. He’s being sued by heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye’s co-writer on his 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On”. They claim that Sheeran copied the iconic song for his own song, “Thinking Out Loud”.

In order to dispute their claim, Sheeran even played the chord progression from “Thinking Out Loud” and sang to the witness stand in a Manhattan federal court last week. He told the courtroom that he wrote the song about everlasting love in 2014, just after he entered into a new romantic relationship after his grandfather died.

“I draw inspiration from a lot from things in my life and family,” Sheeran, saying the song was inspired by the love he observed between his grandparents (as per The Guardian).

“Thinking Out Loud” was a major hit for Sheeran, reaching number one on the UK Singles Chart and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2014.

Ed Sheeran Australian Pop-Up Merch Stores

Saturday, May 6th

Warner Music Office, 60 Union Street, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 6th

Oshi Gallery, 386 Smith Street, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, May 7th

Newstead Studios, 22 Ross Street, Brisbane, QLD