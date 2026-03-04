Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Maisie Peters’ Melbourne show on Wednesday night.

The pop superstar joined her at The Forum for a surprise performance of “Castle on the Hill”. Watch the unexpected moment below.

Peters and Sheeran are well connected by now. The former is signed to Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Man Records via Atlantic UK, while she also supported the “Lego House” hitmaker on his 2023 world tour.

Peters kicked off her ‘Before the Bloom’ Australian run on March 1st, marking shows she describes as unlike anything she’s done before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Peters (@maisiehpeters)

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s ‘Loop’ tour kicked off in New Zealand last month, before making its way to Perth for two shows. It continued on to Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, with his final show in Adelaide tonight (March 5th).

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the opening show of his tour in Auckland. “Sheeran has truly found his stride by embracing his humble roots — covers, song requests, and freestyle sampling – and instilling them into his existing formula. On this tour, he’s the closest to his early self as he has been in a long time — and as a result, fans have never felt closer to him,” the five-star review reads.

During his Perth show, Sheeran was joined on stage by Wheatus’ Brendan B. Brown – who has also just toured Australia – to sing the classic hit “Teenage Dirtbag”. Videos shared on social media showed the two artists smiling and performing together, blending Sheeran’s signature loop-pedal style with the nostalgic rock energy of the original performance.

Meanwhile in Sydney, he joined Beoga on stage at their intimate Paddington RSL show, to sing “Shape of You” off his 2017 album ÷ (Divide), which the Irish band helped co-write.

Peters’ will also wrap up her Aussie tour tonight, again playing The Forum.