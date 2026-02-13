Ed Sheeran joined Irish folk band Beoga on stage during their show at a local Sydney venue on Thursday night (February 12th).

Amongst their own headline dates Down Under, the band have been supporting global superstar Ed Sheeran on his ‘Loop’ tour, which kicked off in Auckland earlier this month. Beoga are well-known supporters of Sheeran. The band, most famously, co-wrote and performed “Galway Girl” and “Nancy Mulligan” with Sheeran, off his 2017 album ÷ (Divide).

So who better than Sheeran himself to join the five-piece at their Paddington RSL show on Thursday. Sheeran jumped on stage with them to sing “Shape of You”, also off the 2017 album. Check it out below.

Marking the global superstar’s return to Australia with a brand-new live show, Sheeran’s ‘Loop’ tour kicked off in New Zealand last month, before making its way to Perth for two shows. It continues on to Sydney this weekend, before making its way to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the opening show of his tour in Auckland. “Sheeran has truly found his stride by embracing his humble roots — covers, song requests, and freestyle sampling – and instilling them into his existing formula. On this tour, he’s the closest to his early self as he has been in a long time — and as a result, fans have never felt closer to him,” the glowing five-star review read.

During his Perth show, Sheeran was joined on stage by Wheatus’ Brendan B. Brown – who has also just toured Australia – to sing the classic hit “Teenage Dirtbag”. Videos shared on social media showed the two artists smiling and performing together, blending Sheeran’s signature loop-pedal style with the nostalgic rock energy of the original performance.

Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane will each be treated to pop-up stores in line with tour dates, which stock a selection of Sheeran’s music on vinyl alongside ‘Loop’ tour merch and exclusive designs by artists Cole Poska, Jeremy Dean, and Brodie Kaman.

Each day, the first 100 attendees upon store opening will also have the opportunity to secure a limited edition poster. These prints will change everyday and are exclusive to the three pop-up locations.