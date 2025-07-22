The rumours were true: Ed Sheeran is touring Australia and New Zealand.

After Frontier Touring teased the news yesterday (July 22nd), the global pop superstar has today confirmed he’s bringing his ‘Loop Tour’ Down Under.

Sheeran will play shows in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide through January, February, and March of next year (see full dates below). As it stands, he’ll play twice in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, while Christchurch will get to see Sheeran live for the first time in 11 years.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 29th, at staggered times (see below). The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Monday, July 28th, while the Telstra Plus Member pre-sale begins on Friday, July 25th.

The English singer-songwriter is hugely popular in these parts, having already sold 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date.

The ‘Loop Tour’ will follow the release of his new album, Play, which is scheduled for release on Friday, September 12th. Play features recent singles “Azizam”, “Sapphire”, and “Old Phone”, and the album is described as “an explorative, technicolour pop album that captures the fun, chaos, and heart of an artist reinvigorated by life and travel.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Ed Sheeran 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring and MG Live

TELSTRA PLUS MEMBER PRESALE (AU SHOWS)

via telstra.com/presale

Runs 48 hours from: Friday 25 July

or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 28 July

or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 29 July (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

All shows all ages *

* Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

This event is recommended for patrons aged 6+

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com.au

Friday 16 January

GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (2pm NZST)

Wednesday 21 January

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm NZST)

Saturday 24 January

Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)

Saturday 31 January

Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AWST)

Friday 13 February

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)

Saturday 14 February

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)

Friday 20 February

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm local time)

Saturday 21 February

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm local time)

Thursday 26 February

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)

Friday 27 February

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)

Thursday 5 March

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (11.30am ACST)