Ed Sheeran has shared a touching anecdote about Shane Warne, saying that he remembers the ‘Spin King’ for his kind personality, rather than his talent on the cricket field.

During an appearance on the Today show this morning, Sheeran told host Brooke Boney that Warne was “arguably the best cricketer of all time and he did change the game.” However, despite his very well documented sporting skills, Sheeran instead focussed on the late cricketer’s warm nature.

“I feel like that isn’t what was so amazing about him, even though that was incredible,” he said. “I think what was so amazing about him was how he was as a human being towards other human beings.”

The ‘Perfect’ singer went on to explain that he went to watch Warney play a game at a UK stadium, and had the opportunity to meet him personally.

“Shane was meant to arrive at a certain time and I’m kind of waiting in my room. He’s not there, and half an hour later he’s not there,’ he said.

He added: “I went outside like, “I thought Shane was going to come?” and they said, “Yes, he’s been in catering the last 45 minutes introducing himself to everyone! He was saying, “Hi, I’m Shane, thanks so much for having me today.” [There’s] thousands and thousands of stories like that from everyone.”

The 31-year-old pop star went on to say that Warne went out of his way to spend some quality time with him and his friends.

“He took all of my mates to the nets at Lords [Cricket Ground in London] and bowled 20 balls to them each, and made sure they could hit it so they could say they’ve “smashed a ball from Warney”.

Sheeran added, ‘The heart on him was the thing that I will remember.”

Shane Warne died on March 4th 2022 from a suspected heart attack that took place in a Thai villa that he was staying in. He was aged 52.

A state funeral will be held on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the memorial will be broadcast live on 9news.com.au.

