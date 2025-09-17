The official soundtrack for EA SPORTS FC 26 is here.

The gaming series has unveiled its most ambitious soundtrack to date, featuring 109 tracks from over 30 nations.

This edition also marks a historic first with Italian international Moise Kean becoming the first professional footballer to appear on a FC soundtrack under his stage name KMB.

From Australia, Sampa the Great features with “Can’t Hold Us”, while Bag Raiders are in the soundtrack with “Flowers”, their collaboration with Panama. The electronic duo are perennial gaming soundtrack favourites, with their songs previously featuring NBA 2K16, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, and more.

From overseas, the EA SPORTS FC 26 soundtrack features big names including English superstar producer Fred again.., returning to the franchise alongside pop producer and artist PinkPantheress. Ipswich Town fan and pop icon Ed Sheeran also contributes a never-before-heard song to the soundtrack.

Goth-rock legends The Cure join Grammy-nominated trio HAIM on the roster, while Brazilian rising star Ebony brings her bold lyrical style to the mix. Experimental Afrobeats artist Obongjayar adds further genre diversity to the soundtrack.

“Football and music are both passions that unite people across the world, no matter their differences,” Kean shared about his dual role as both player and artist. “To now be a part of FC 26, not just as a player but as an artist myself, is a dream come true.”

PinkPantheress expressed her excitement about the inclusion: “Having ‘Girl Like Me’ on the FC 26 soundtrack is honestly a bit mad. I’ve always thought it’s sweet how football and music can bring people together without even trying.”

Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts, emphasised the cultural significance: “For more than two decades, EA SPORTS has shaped global culture by introducing millions of players to new music, artists, and genres. FC 26 is one of the most diverse and bold soundtracks yet.”

The FC franchise has maintained its reputation as a cultural tastemaker, with previous soundtracks featuring artists who later became household names, including Glass Animals, John Newman, Lola Young, Nia Archives, and Madeon.

EA SPORTS FC 26 launches worldwide on September 26th, 2025, with Ultimate Edition early access beginning September 19th across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

Check out the full soundtrack here.