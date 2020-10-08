Sammy Hagar has revealed that he and Eddie Van Halen were able to make amends earlier this year, before the guitar legends passing.
Hagar wrote to The Howard Stern Show, where he shared that the pair — who had a long history of feeding — had rekindled their relationship earlier this year.
“Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” Hagar wrote. “We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, etc., and we both knew that wasn’t gonna happen. But he also didn’t want anyone to know about his health.”
He continued, “He stopped responding to me a month ago, and I figured it wasn’t good. I reached out one more time last week, and when he didn’t respond, I figured it was a matter of time. But it came way too soon.”
Hagar stepped in as the vocalist for Van Halen back in 1985. Together, the band recorded four albums together — 5150 in 1986, OU812 in 1988, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge in 1991, and Balance in 1995. Hagar departed the band in 1996, and briefly reunited with them in 2004 before leaving for good.
In an interview with Rolling Stone back in May, Hagar revealed that he believed Van Halen would reunite.
“Those are two great musicians that can friggin’ do as good as most people at half-mast. As a drummer and as a guitarist and creative person, Eddie, I can’t see them ever being finished. I wish they were more active, but I think Van Halen will never be finished.”
Eddie Van Halen passed away on Tuesday, October 6th following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. His death was confirmed by his son, Wolf.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” wrote Wolf.