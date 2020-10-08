Sammy Hagar has revealed that he and Eddie Van Halen were able to make amends earlier this year, before the guitar legends passing.

Hagar wrote to The Howard Stern Show, where he shared that the pair — who had a long history of feeding — had rekindled their relationship earlier this year.

“Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” Hagar wrote. “We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, etc., and we both knew that wasn’t gonna happen. But he also didn’t want anyone to know about his health.”