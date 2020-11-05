Turns out that Bruce Springsteen really had to twist the arm of Eddie Vedder to get him to duet on AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’.

Eddie Vedder was appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, November 2nd, according to Variety. Stern, a massive Pearl Jam and Vedder fan, asked his guest about individual songs and performances, including his classic duet with The Boss during a Melbourne concert in 2014.

“I was playing nice theaters and he was playing giant cricket stadiums or Aussie Rules Football, these giant ovals,” Vedder told Stern. “But we just ended up being in the same cities at the same time, so we might have shows the same night and then we’d meet up after maybe and have dinner with Little Steven. It was just a great rock n’ roll field trip. I was with Glen Hansard the Irish singer.”