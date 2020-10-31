AC/DC have teased us with just 53 seconds of their next single, ‘Demon Fire’, via social media, taken from new album Power Up.

It’s another step on the way to the band’s eagerly-awaited 17th studio album. It’s their first album since 2014’s Rock or Bust.

The new teaser track follows the lead single from the record, ‘Shot in the Dark’, which was released earlier this month on October 7th. It’s a fiery and raucous track, upping the tempo from ‘Shot in the Dark’.

Power Up is scheduled for release on November 13th. The album will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl, including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC website. There will also be a cool limited edition Power Up box with a button on it: press this and a flashing neon AC/DC logo appears while the opening bars of ‘Shot in The Dark’ fire up out of an in-built speaker. Don’t mind if we do.

The album was recorded in Vancouver with producer Brendan O’Brien and engineer Mike Fraser, the same team who worked on AC/DC’s last two albums, the aforementioned Rock or Bust and 2008’s Black Ice. The band spent six weeks recording in the city before moving to Los Angeles to complete the mix.

“I think it’s crazy everywhere, and everyone’s trying to handle it in their own way,” says the band’s Brian Johnson. “But it’ll come. And the great thing is that with music – and with this new album – we’re just hoping that it lifts the spirits of a few people around the world. Some fresh rock’n’roll on their dinner plate, you know?”

Power Up tracklist

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot n the Dark

4. Through the Mists of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red

Check out the teaser trailer for ‘Demon Fire’ by AC/DC: