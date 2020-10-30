Last week, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the first time they played together as a band, Pearl Jam unleashed their iconic MTV Unplugged performance on streaming services for the first time. Now they’ve uploaded the entire performance to YouTube.

Pearl Jam played their first show together on October 22nd, 1990 under Mookie Blaylock. During an evening showcasing local Seattle talent at the South Lake Union venue Off Ramp.

The band’s Unplugged performance took place two years later in New York City on March 16th, 1992. Together Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Dave Abbruzzese delivered a searing performance of seven acoustic tracks, ‘Oceans’, ‘State of Love and Trust’, ‘Alive’, ‘Black’, ‘Jeremy’, ‘Even Flow’, and ‘Porch.’ Relive the performance in all its glory below.

Check out Pearl Jam on MTV Unplugged in March, 1992:

Miley Cyrus recently took part in MTV Unplugged’s ‘Backyard Sessions’. A performance that saw her deliver a moving rendition of Pearl Jam ballad ‘Breathe.’

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam contributed a new song to the compilation album Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2 — a record curated to raise money for Voting Rights Lab available for just 24 hours via Bandcamp.

The band surprised fans on October 12th by unleashing their contribution, ‘Get It Back’, on streaming platforms. The first new music we’ve heard from the band since 2019’s Gigaton.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2 featured contributions from David Byrne, Arcade Fire, Fleet Foxes, Phoenix, NNAMDÏ, Perfume Genius, Jenny Lewis, the War on Drugs, Little Dragon, Bedouine, Faye Webster, Big Boi, and more.