Eddie Vedder has finally joined Instagram, and he’s using his platform to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

The Pear Jam legend took to his @eddievedder account earlier this week to share a series of posts detailing how to navigate the mail-in voting process.

Vedder delved into how important he believes the mail-in voting procedure is, and how imperative it is that voters make their citizens make their voices heard.

“In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.”

Vedder recently took part in an interview with SiriusXM that saw him delve into his decision to join Instagram — despite his trepidation about the negative effects that social media has on young people.

He shared that he is intent on using the platform as a means of “disseminating some positive information.”

He continued, “I will try to keep it interesting and maybe artistic. [But] I realized there was something I agreed wholeheartedly with Donald Trump in regards to [this being] no doubt the most important election in our country’s history.

“Finally, we agreed on something. Let’s make sure we can vote by mail in places where we can.”