Pearl Jam legend Eddie Vedder has released a pair of solo singles, titled ‘Matter of Time’ and ‘Say Hi’. The tracks were initially part of a livestream event for EB Research Partnership, Eddie and Jill Vedder’s non-profit funding research to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a fatal skin disorder affecting children.

Both songs are now available to stream online and will also be released on a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl.

Vedder also released music videos to accompany the release. ‘Matter of Time’ comes paired with an animated music video featuring Matt Finlin and Jeff Lermire on direction credits. ‘Say Hi’, on the other hand, features a live performance by Vedder himself.

‘Say Hi’, in particular, remains a special track. The song was penned for six-year-old Eli Meyer, the boy whose battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa laid the foundation for Vedder’s involvement in founding EB Research Partnership.

The title is inspired by the #ComeSayHi movement, an initiative helmed by Meyer’s siblings to “come say Hi” to him and learn more about EB.

Earlier this year, Vedder also raised awareness about the importance of voting ahead of the US Presidential Elections. Creating an Instagram account especially for this purpose, the rocker shared a series of images that detailed the process of mail-in voting and took a jab at Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the legitimacy of mail-in ballots (in hindsight, Vedder may have been onto something).

“Please, let’s not be confused by the rhetoric being used by certain folks who apparently want less people to vote.

Or would rather that you risk your own health and the safety of others when you could be using this tested, tried and true method that’s worked for years,” he’d written.

Check out ‘Say Hi’ by Eddie Vedder: