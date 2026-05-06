More than 15 years after their last Sydney headline appearance, Eddy Current Suppression Ring are set to play a rare free show.

It will take place on Friday, June 12th as part of Vivid’s free Tumbalong Park program.

This all-ages event represents the band’s second major appearance since their surprise set at Hobart’s Dark Mofo in 2016, which was part of a brief reunion run that included a memorable performance at Golden Plains. Their first appearance was in Melbourne last year with a free concert at Federation Square for the AFL Grand Final eve public holiday.

Eddy Current Suppression Sing formed in 2003 after an impromptu jam session at the Christmas party of a Melbourne vinyl pressing plant. They quickly established themselves as one of Australia’s most influential indie bands, favouring a stripped-back sound and DIY philosophy.

Their critically acclaimed album Primary Colours (2008) won the Australian Music Prize, while Rush to Relax (2010) broke into the ARIA Top 20. Double J praised them as “one of Australia’s finest ever garage rock bands”, highlighting their enduring impact on the Australian indie scene.

Also set to perform as part of Tumbalong Nights are Gretta Ray, who will play alongside Matt Corby on Saturday, June 13th, South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Dept, who will perform tracks from Dream Age alongside SHAUN on Saturday, May 30th, and Chinese rapper Chalky Wong, joining the Asian pop night on Friday, May 29th with Sebii, Billionhappy and KimJ. You can check out the full Tumbalong Nights lineup here.

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There are also two new Sunday party events: Vivid Fiesta, hosted by DJ Sebi D, bringing a lineup of Sydney Latin DJs on Sunday, May 24th, and Soul’d Out, hosted by FBi Radio DJ and former Vivid music curator Stephen Ferris, with a night of funk and soul classics on Sunday, May 31st.

For more information, see here.