Earlier this month, energetic rock outfit Edgecliff released their latest single ‘I’ll Be Gone’, a barnstorming, toe-tapping riff-heavy number.

Combining classic rock flavours with more modern touches, the Northern Beaches group are unrestrained on the track, with Dave Grohl-esque vocals and ripping guitar lines. It’s monumentally confident and swaggering, tailor-made to fill the biggest arenas.

“The lyrics are about an argument. Whether it’s internal or with another person, it’s up to the listener to interpret their meaning,” frontman Will Howell explains. “Basically, the battle of right and wrong. With the music, we just wanted a fierce, snappy song, and it all came together after many songwriting sessions and a contribution from us all.”

‘I’ll Be Gone’ follows the equally stomping 2021 singles ‘Waitless’ and ‘Belong to the Crowd’, with more set to come in 2022. If you want to listen to these songs in their natural live setting, the group are set to play Avalon RSL on Saturday, June 11th (ticket details here).

To mark the release of their new single, we caught up with the five-piece – Will, Jesse, Kai, Nick, and Jacob – as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music.

Edgecliff’s ‘I’ll Be Gone’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

We are all Northern Beaches boys and we all spent a lot of time together at Edgecliff Boulevard lookout in Collaroy Plateau. After jamming we used to head up there to admire the view and hang out. After a few really bad band names we sort of just realised – we are Edgecliff!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

We’d probably have to say that we play rock and roll! That’s all it is really. We are a rock and roll band, inspired by artists that you’ve grown up on but we are making our own newer sound! Take your hearing aids out!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Our debut track ‘Waitless’ was the first proper song that we wrote as a band. It definitely has a special place in all our hearts. Lyrically, it is actually about a space cowboy and his journey across a foreign planet, towards the final build up of the song he is pictured riding on his horse at high speed away from killer aliens.

Our second release ‘Belong to the Crowd’ carries a central message that we all relate to our passion for music. It basically describes that throughout our musical journey as a band, we couldn’t do anything without the audience and how we truly belong to the crowd.

Our latest single ‘I’ll be Gone’ was born out of the starting guitar riff. Will brought it to the table and we all absolutely loved it. We then decided to build a solid rock song around the riff. The lyrics were inspired by an argument of sorts and an internal struggle – a battle between right and wrong.

What do you love about your hometown?

We’re really lucky to be growing up in such a beautiful spot! One of our favourite things about our hometown would be being able to gig and see plenty of live music. There have been so many great bands to come out of the Northern Beaches and it’s been really cool to watch some of them really grow and get the success they deserve.

We love that at any given venue we have so many friends that will come down and have a dance with us. We love to show our support and return the love by going and catching some other friends gigging and getting involved in their journey.

Career highlight so far?

We’ve had a few highlights over the years and opening for the iconic You Am I at Avalon RSL was definitely one of them! However, if we had to pick one it would definitely have to be when we recorded our upcoming EP at The Grove Studios. We all spent a week up there with our producer Callum Howell, and we can definitely say it was one of the best experiences we’ve had to date.

Fave non-music hobby?

A few of the boys really get into their surfing, but other than that we all enjoy getting around our mates and having a drink. Camping whenever we can is something we all enjoy, getting out of Sydney and experiencing new places is always great.

What’s on your dream rider?

Will – I would definitely like a wave pool to surf in before and after gigs.

Jesse – If we’re talking a proper dream rider, I would like a guitar rack with every single guitar ever made on it.

Kai – Give me a personal bartender and I’m set.

Nick – I’d love a pool table and unlimited buffalo wings.

Jacob – I get pretty puffed out on stage, it’s my dream to have a fridge full of passion mangos from boost waiting for me backstage.

Dream music collaboration?

This is a tough question for us to answer because we all have a pretty diverse listening history, but if we had to pick one person it would have to be Dave Grohl. He is a definite inspiration and a person we all look up to and admire.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

We would love to say that in 10 years we’ll be making music for a living. Travelling the world and being able to share our sound with everyone who wants to hear it. Just absolutely living the dream!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Will: ‘Ace of Spades’ – Motörhead

Kai: ‘You Sexy Thing’ – Hot Chocolate

Nick: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Jacob: ‘Black’ – Pearl Jam

Jesse: ‘Khe Sahn’ – Cold Chisel

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice we’ve ever received that has stuck in our heads was to make sure that everybody can enjoy our shows. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can come enjoy an Edgecliff show. We definitely love to accommodate anyone and everyone at our shows.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

We’re all absolute geeks with films and TV shows, in particular Marvel and Star Wars! Another thing we love is the footy and we try to catch every game of NRL – we get very competitive with each other about how our team is going on the ladder. Lastly, we love a good DJ set and solid house music! We love to groove.