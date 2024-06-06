Outside of the studio, Perth singer-songwriter EDIE loves crochet and cats.

Inside the studio, though, the rising alt-pop star has a mature pen and a great ear for melody. Inspired as a child by legendary acts like ABBA and Fleetwood Mac, her songwriting style bears a direct influence.

Despite still being early on in her music career, EDIE’s fiery lyrics and infectious hooks are quickly swaying heads.

Her second single of 2024, “Lie to Me”, veers slightly left of her previous single, the dance-provoking “Villain”, but it’s still as captivating. “Lie to Me” is based on a heartbreak, capturing the feeling of losing someone to the person that you were “told not to worry about.”

“‘Lie to Me’ explores intuition and how you should always trust your gut feeling. It delves into that bitter resentment you have for an ex that moves on with the person you always had suspicions of. It’s angry, it’s scathing, and it’s vicious,” EDIE says.

Relatable to many, the emotions are vividly raw and real, with “Lie to Me” exploring the battle between feeling multiple different emotions at the same time during the heat of the moment.

And with its grungy instrumentation combining well with her deeply personal verses and catchy hooks, “Lie to Me” has the makings of a Gen Z fan favourite, recalling Olivia Rodrigo or beabadoobee.

To celebrate the release of her latest single, Tone Deaf caught up with EDIE as part of our Get to Know series to find out more about her.

EDIE’s “Lie to Me” is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

My artist name is literally my first name! So it was quite easy to come up with. I’m not even entirely sure why I did it in all capital letters. I think it just made sense and looked aesthetically right to me.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would tell her it’s unapologetic, angry, and fierce! My grandma loves a good gossip so she loves when I overshare in my songs!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I released a song last year called “Front Row” and it’s about believing that if your celebrity crush met you they’d instantly fall in love! This was based on my delusional brain thinking that if Harry Styles met me he’d be obsessed with me. And he totally would…

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the sky in Perth. Whether it’s a hot day, cloudy, or even stormy, the sky always looks amazing!

Career highlight so far?

Being a triple j Unearthed Spotlight Artist this year was really cool! And also someone messaged me all the way from Canada a few days ago saying she loved my music, which was just so surreal!

Fave non-music hobby?

I love crocheting! I feel like that’s another creative outlet for me. It’s quite calming (once you know what you’re doing), and I can just pop on a movie and do it!

What’s on your dream rider?

I have a massive sweet tooth so my dream would be a big dessert table filled with cakes and cookies. And also lots of Tropical Red Bull.

Dream music collaboration?

My absolute dream collab right now would be Chappell Roan. I think she’s incredible and I’d love to write with her.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully in a big mansion with lots of cats and a pool with a slide going from the balcony into it.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I’ve actually never done karaoke… BUT I’ve always wanted to sing “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles as my karaoke song.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“If it won’t matter in five years, don’t spend five minutes thinking about it.” My mum says this to me and it’s really stuck with me. I overthink a lot and this really helps me to calm down.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m obsessed with the show Supernatural. Like so obsessed that I flew to Melbourne for a convention this year to meet the two stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, which is totally cool and normal right?!