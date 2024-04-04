In a move that likely has the village of Holmes Chapel buzzing with anticipation, Harry Styles‘ fans will soon have the chance to immerse themselves in the pop icon’s formative years.

As per NME, The Holmes Chapel Partnership, a community group in Cheshire, has announced plans to initiate guided tours of the area, led by superfans well-versed in Styles’ early life and rise to stardom.

The quaint village, which has witnessed over 5,000 visitors in the past year, is gearing up for an audition day later this year to select the most knowledgeable and enthusiastic guides. These tours are set to offer an intimate glimpse into the world of Styles, from his pre-fame days to his global success as a solo artist and member of iconic boyband One Direction.

One notable stop for Styles’ admirers is the bakery where he worked part-time before his ascent to fame. The bakery has become somewhat of a shrine, featuring a lifesize cardboard cutout of Styles clutching a white loaf – a silent nod to his humble beginnings.

The tour will not only satisfy fans’ appetites for nostalgia but also bring them closer to the singer’s roots, with visits to his former schools, the terraced cottage he grew up in, and a local Chinese restaurant that holds the memory of a date with Taylor Swift.

Perhaps the most poignant of these sites is the Twemlow Viaduct, also known as the ‘Harry Wall’. This railway bridge, where Styles is said to have had his first kiss, has become a place of pilgrimage for fans. The bridge, dangerously close to a busy road, is a testament to the lengths to which fans will go to feel connected to their idol. In 2013, Styles himself left his mark there, and since then, fans have added their own names to the wall in a collective gesture of devotion.

The tours are expected to begin in June and continue through September, with the Holmes Chapel Partnership chair, Peter Whiers, anticipating significant demand. The audition day for tour guides will take place later this year. He shared with The Guardian, “Even during the wet winter months, Harries have continued to visit, braving muddy banks and wet fields to pay homage at Harry’s Wall.”