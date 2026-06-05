Electric Callboy have recruited The Offspring legend Dexter Holland for their latest single off the upcoming album, TANZNEID, “Let The Good Times Roll”.

The song is credited to both Electric Callboy and The Offspring, with Holland lending his instantly recognisable vocals to the track. It’s the latest taste of TANZNEID, the band’s seventh record set for release on August 7th via Century Media Records/Sony Music Australia.

“The Offspring have been one of the bands that shaped us from the very beginning,” Electric Callboy said.

“Their music was part of our lives long before Electric Callboy even existed, so having Dexter on this song honestly feels surreal. ‘Let The Good Times Roll’ is everything we love about loud, fun and energetic music, and getting to share that with one of our biggest inspirations makes this a really special moment for us.”

Holland added: “When Electric Callboy sent us the track, it immediately put a grin on our faces. It’s energetic, unpredictable and doesn’t take itself too seriously – exactly the kind of spirit we’ve always loved about punk and rock music. I had a blast being part of ‘Let The Good Times Roll’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

For Australian fans, the album arrives right on time — Electric Callboy will bring the Tanzneid World Tour to arenas across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this September, with Ice Nine Kills and coldrain in tow as special guests. Grab your tickets and all the details here. Noise11

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY TANZNEID WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2026



Friday, September 4th

RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, September 6th

AEC Arena, Adelaide

Tuesday, September 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, September 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, September 12th

Riverstage, Brisbane