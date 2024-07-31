Eliza & The Delusionals have announced they’ll be postponing their Australian tour after frontwoman Eliza Klatt sustained an injury to her hand that required emergency surgery. Taking to Instagram on July 31, Eliza shared: “It’s with deep sadness that we have to announce the postponement of the Make It Feel Like The Garden Australian Tour.” “Last week, I sustained an injury to my left hand, resulting in an emergency surgery, four screws and a plate. The doctors have advised that these next few weeks are crucial for the recovery if I’m to play guitar ever again.”

Klatt continued, “With that, we’ve sadly made the decision to move the album tour to a later time while I recover and do rehabilitation so I’m able to play guitar in the future. The guys and I have worked incredibly hard to put together our best show yet for you all, and we want to be able to still do that for you.”

She added that the tour is “now happening across Jan/Feb 2025.”

“All of your tickets will still be valid for the new dates, and you’ll be able to get a refund from the place of purchase if necessary.”

“I want to say thank you so much to my bandmates and our entire team for being compassionate and understanding of this disappointing situation, the surgeons for taking care of me, and a huge thank you to all of you for supporting our new record and buying tickets to our tour.”

She went on to describe the situation as “heartbreaking”, adding, “We were so excited to celebrate the release of the album with you all, but I promise it will be worth the wait. We also have some good news to announce tomorrow so hang tight for that!”

The tour was set to kick off this Friday, Aug. 2 at Sydney haunt Oxford Art Factory before heading to Howler, Melbourne, on Aug. 3, and then to Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane. You can check out the new tour dates below.

Eliza & the Delusionals New Tour Dates

30/01 – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

31/01 – Jive, Adelaide

01/02 – Howler, Melbourne

14/02 – OAF, Sydney

28/02 – Triffid, Brisbane