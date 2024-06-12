Eliza & The Delusionals have announced an Australian tour, shortly after the announcement of their latest album , Make It Feel Like the Garden.

Following the release of their new album next month, the indie rock trio will hit the road in August, performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 13th at 10am local time.

Set for release on July 19th, Eliza & The Delusionals’ forthcoming album took shape during their North American tour in 2022.

Kurt Skuse (guitarist) and Eliza Klatt (lead singer) wrote the majority of the album at their DIY studio in Napa, California, before heading back home and to colloborate with producer Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, CLEWS, Amy Shark) at his studio in Rye, Victoria.

“It was interesting to see how working in a different part of the world, outside of the comfort of our home studio and Australia in general, has influenced our writing and the process of demoing the songs,” says Klatt. “Recording the album with Oscar Dawson was an incredibly collaborative experience. He continued to push us out of our comfort zones which lead us to feeling really free creatively. I think this also made us write in our most honest and genuine form.”

Eliza & The Delusionals’ last album, their 2022 debut Now and Then, reached the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Eliza & The Delusionals Make It Feel Like the Garden is out Friday, July 19th via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Eliza & The Delusionals 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via handsometours.com

Friday, August 2nd

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 3rd

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, August 9th

Jive, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, August 10th

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth, WA

Friday, August 16th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD