Eliza & The Delusionals have announced their release of their new album, Make It Feel Like the Garden.

Set for release on July 19th, the forthcoming album took shape during the indie rock trio’s North American tour in 2022.

Kurt Skuse (guitarist) and Eliza Klatt (lead singer) wrote the majority of the album at their DIY studio in Napa, California, before heading back home and to colloborate with producer Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, CLEWS, Amy Shark) at his studio in Rye, Victoria.

“It was interesting to see how working in a different part of the world, outside of the comfort of our home studio and Australia in general, has influenced our writing and the process of demoing the songs,” says Klatt. “Recording the album with Oscar Dawson was an incredibly collaborative experience. He continued to push us out of our comfort zones which lead us to feeling really free creatively. I think this also made us write in our most honest and genuine form.”

Arriving alongside today’s album announcement is a new single, “Falling For You”, a track rooted in themes of love and longing.

“’Falling For You’ was a personal favourite from the get go for me,” Klatt reveals. “There’s just something about the driving beat and the soaring melodies that I love.

“We knew we wanted to experiment with saxophone for this record, and this song felt like the perfect track for that. I think it has so much emotion to it, and it’s such a beautiful part of the song. To me, lyrically it’s about not wanting to fall down the rabbit hole of falling in love but you just can’t help it.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can watch the accompanying music video below, which was directed by Brisbane videographer and 3D designer Tom Carroll. The video is described as bringing the concept of a garden to vivid life.

“Falling For You” follows recent single and title track “Make It Feel Like the Garden”, both of which will feature on the band’s upcoming album.

This week Eliza & The Delusionals will join Scottish indie sensations The Snuts on their tour across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets are available here.

Eliza & The Delusionals’ last album, their 2022 debut Now and Then, reached the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Eliza & The Delusionals “Falling For You” is out now. Make It Feel Like the Garden is out Friday, July 19th via Cooking Vinyl Australia.