With the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards fast approaching, Eliza & The Delusionals are putting on a free gig in Brisbane to amp us up in anticipation.

In partnership with Sailor Jerry, Rolling Stone Australia will be hosting the indie rockers Eliza & The Delusionals at Suzie Wongs in Brisbane as part of the Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone series, a gig lineup set to celebrate the lead up to the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards – and, with the awards right around the corner, the series kicks off on March 2nd.

With the past two years bringing its fair share of tough times to the music industry – gigs being cancelled and music halted across the country for numerous hard-working musicians who would otherwise be performing to packed crowds on any given night – it’s time for punters to get back to the sticky floors of venues across Australia. With this in mind, Sailor Jerry and Rolling Stone Australia have connected in a grassroots effort to bring live music back to stages and independent venues around the country – meaning we can get back to drinking some perfectly spiced rum while listening to some great, homegrown artists.

Known for their mastering of the indie rock sound, the outfit – with their two EPs and multitude of singles in hand – Eliza & The Delusionals plan to give punters a bit of a taste as to what is to come, bringing a bit of anticipation to the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Happening at Suzie Wongs on Wednesday, March 2nd, the gig is entirely free, and open-door, meaning that you won’t even have to register for tickets. With the doors opening at 7pm, the first 100 guests to arrive will receive a free gift in addition to the main event that starts at 9:30pm.

Check out ‘Give You Everything’ by Eliza & The Delusionals:

With Eliza & The Delusionals highly-anticipated debut album Now And Then set to grace our ears in May, this free gig marks the perfect opportunity to hear first hand their latest singles from the album like ‘Give You Everything’ and ‘Nothing Yet’.

Noted as another flawless tune from the group, Eliza & The Delusionals know how to create a magnificent balance of sound, by bringing doses of nostalgia and contemporary twinges to their music, and ‘Give You Everything’ is the perfect example of their timeless sound.

As Kurt Skuse of the band notes, “Myself and Eliza wrote this song with Sarah Aarons and John Hill when we were in LA at the start of 2020. We were sitting around John’s studio talking with Sarah about how we both have had similar bitter experiences within the music industry with certain people taking advantage of our benevolence.

“It was nice to be able to open up to someone who could also relate to that situation which made the whole writing process feel really natural and organic,” he adds. “It’s a collective favourite for us on the album and it really shaped the rest of the record thematically and sonically.”

With that being said, this upcoming debut album really marks a solid ground for Eliza & The Delusionals, and shows that even though this album started in the midst of a global pandemic, with musicians halted all across the world, that they’re not going to let that get the best of them.

“I think this album was the best thing to come out of the pandemic for us,” notes Eliza Klatt. “We had just dealt with a huge loss of all of our touring in America, and when we got back to Australia we both were feeling quite lost and sad. We took the opportunity to build a studio at home and bunker down and turn all of the feelings that we had been experiencing for the past two years into songs.”

So, feeling keen to wrap your ears around Eliza & The Delusionals new work? The free gig will be hosted at Suzie Wongs in Brisbane on Wednesday, March 2nd, and you can RSVP now via the Facebook event.

Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone Concerts

Wednesday, March 2nd

Eliza & The Delusionals

Suzie Wongs, Brisbane, QLD

More Info: Facebook

Wednesday, March 16th

The Grogans

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

More Info: Facebook

Thursday, March 17th

The Terrys

Jolene’s, Sydney, NSW

More Info: Facebook