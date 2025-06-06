Elon Musk and Donald Trump have officially ended their headline-grabbing bromance. Jack White, for one, isn’t mourning the split.

“Three f*cking nazi clowns collapsing under the weight of their own unchecked egos. More popcorn, gruppenführer!” the rocker wrote, posting a photo of Musk, West, and Trump. “L to R: Joseph Noballs, Yedolf Hitler, and Herman Boring. Is America ‘Great’ yet, boys?”

The friendship between the tech billionaire and the US president has collapsed in spectacular fashion, sending shockwaves through political and business circles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Kanye West, aka Ye, is reportedly upset about the fallout. “Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much,” he wrote on X.

The bromance began to unravel when Musk stepped down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), despite Trump presenting him with a ceremonial gold key during an awkward Oval Office ceremony. Musk showed up with a black eye he claimed was from his five-year-old son, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The breaking point came over Trump’s proposed tax bill, which Musk slammed for inflating the national deficit. What followed was a full-blown public feud.

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025

Trump accused Musk of disloyalty and floated the idea of cutting federal contracts with Tesla and SpaceX, a threat that sent Tesla stock plunging by 15%. Musk hit back, teasing a new political party and accusing Trump of being named in the Epstein files.

The fallout has split the right. Fiscal conservatives are rallying behind Musk, while Trump loyalists dig in. Musk, once a key MAGA ally, is now calling for Trump’s impeachment and backing VP J.D. Vance as a successor.

Trump allies including Steve Bannon are demanding investigations into Musk’s alleged drug use, with some even calling for his deportation.