Jack White was caught in the wild doing what any self-respecting rock icon does during a pre-game warm-up: crushing a cold one at a Melbourne Victory match.

Because warming up is for amateurs, and true legends pregame with a brew in hand.

This isn’t just a random soccer sighting as the Victorians took on Perth Glory. Earlier this year, Melbourne Victory pulled off a viral moment that would make even the coolest music nerd lose their mind.

A lone violinist steps onto the field before the match. Evangeline Victoria, bow poised like a musical weapon, suddenly rips into “Seven Nation Army” – transforming the pre-game ritual into a rock symphony that gets the entire stadium on their feet. The crowd goes wild. Instruments aren’t supposed to sound like battle cries, but here we are.

Fast forward to White casually chilling in the stands, and it’s like the universe is writing its own epic crossover episode. He’s not just dropping by—he’s about to set Australia and New Zealand on fire with a tour that’s already selling out faster than a case of cold ones on an absolute scorcher of a day.

Seeing the epic cameo via A-Leagues Instagram, Evangeline herself commented, “What a legend 🔥”

White is set to unleash sonic mayhem across Australia and New Zealand, fresh from conquering Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival like a musical Viking. His closing performance of “Seven Nation Army” that marked his debut in the country wasn’t just a set—it was a musical declaration of rock dominance that left the crowd possibly questioning their own existence.

Supporting his surprise solo album No Name and as part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024, White is now hitting every major city from Brisbane to Hobart, as well as heading across to NZ. And let’s be real—these aren’t just concerts. They’re musical experiences that’ll make your ears bleed (in the best possible way).

From closing out Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival to becoming an honorary Melbourne Victory fan, Jack White is proving that rock ‘n’ roll isn’t just a genre—it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that apparently includes soccer, surprise albums, and perfectly timed beer breaks.

Cheers to that, indeed.

