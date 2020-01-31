Tech billionaire and prolific tweeter Elon Musk has teased his latest foray into the music biz.

Tesla’s stock is soaring and Elon Musk stands to receive a compensation package of more than US$50bn. But that’s not distracting him from one of his fringe pursuits: success in the music industry.

Last March, Musk launched his quasi record label Emo G Records. The launch coincided with the premiere of ‘RIP Harambe’ featuring rapper Yung Jake and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek. The track currently has more than 2.5 million plays on Soundcloud.

Listen to ‘RIP Harambe’

Musk-related music news has been scarce in the ensuing months, however, and there has been no indication he’ll feature on the upcoming Grimes album. But Musk’s latest tweets suggest 2020 could be the year that Emo G Records becomes a force to be reckoned with.

Musk announced a new single on January 30, writing “Just wrote a song called ‘Don’t doubt yer vibe’.” It sounds like a typical bit of silliness from the known Twitter eccentric, but he backed it up four hours later by saying the song would be coming soon via Emo G Records. Follow the Twitter thread below.

Releasing soon on Emo G Records! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

There’s a hot chance Donald Trump will be tuning in. The 45th President expressed his fondness for Musk during a CNBC interview in late January. “He’s one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our geniuses,” said Trump to host Joe Kernen. “He likes rockets. He does good at rockets too by the way.”