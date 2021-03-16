Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It was only a matter of time before Elon Musk began dipping his toes in the world of NFTs — that day has finally come.

The Tesla mogul has unveiled painfully meta plans to sell a song about non-fungible tokens as an NFT. Musk took to Twitter earlier today to share a clip of an unnamed track soundtracking a rotating golden trophy, decorated with the acronym “HODL”—a cryptocurrency meme that means “hold on for dear life”—and “computers never sleep”.

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

It’s unclear how involved Elon Musk was with his NFTs dance anthem, perhaps Grimes contributed some of her Ableton magic to the mix, only time will tell.

Grimes recently launched her first-ever collection of crypto art, the WarNymph Collection Vol.1, as an NFT. The 10-piece series — some one of a kind — went up for auction on Nifty Gateway on February 28th.

Grimes collaborated on the series with her brother, photographer Mac Boucher. The collection contained “10 artworks, including a unique video work set to original music composed specifically for the project, all part of the WarNymph series,” Maccarone Gallery shared in a statement. “Through the character of WarNymph, Grimes explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age: the ability to create, augment, and splinter ourselves into unlimited avatars.”

The highest-selling piece, a one-of-a-kind video dubbed ‘Death of the Old’, was sold for $389,000. In total, the auction sold around $6 million worth of digital artworks.

If you, like the rest of us, are struggling to wrap your head around what the hell an NFT is, we put together a comprehensive list of podcasts to listen to that do a pretty good job of explaining the latest tech-obsession.