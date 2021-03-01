Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Over the next 48 hours, Grimes will be auctioning off her first-ever collection of crypto art, the WarNymph Collection Vol.1.

Forgive me if I sound like I don’t know what I’m talking about — I have no idea what I am talking about. Grimes will be auctioning off 10 exclusive pieces of digital artwork presented in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens.) An NFT token “represents something unique; non-fungible tokens are thus not mutually interchangeable.” I still don’t get it.

A few of the artworks from the WarNymph Collection Vol. 1 are accompanied by exclusive music by Grimes; “Earth” features the unreleased ‘Ærythe,’ ‘Mars Theme’ soundtracks “Mars,” and “Death of the Old” offers a demo of ‘Anhedonia.’

Grimes collaborated on the series with her brother, photographer Mac Boucher. “The collection contains 10 artworks, including a unique video work set to original music composed specifically for the project, all part of the WarNymph series,” Maccarone Gallery shared in a statement. “Through the character of WarNymph, Grimes explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age: the ability to create, augment, and splinter ourselves into unlimited avatars.”

A percentage of the proceeds from the WarNymph sales are set to be donated to Carbon180, an NGO dedicated to reducing carbon emissions.

The collection is up for auction now via Nifty Gateway, within the first half-hour of the auction going live, some artworks have soared to prices over USD$100,000.

This year has seen a surge in musicians leaning into crypto art. Portugal, the Man recently announced that they were chipping away at launching their own cryptocurrency, whilst Shawn Mendes recently dropped a line of NFT collectibles. If anyone has any intel on who the fuck has intersecting interests between NFT and Shawn Mendes’ delightful pop choruses, hit my line.