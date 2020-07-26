Every single time I have to write about Elon Musk five years gets shaved off my life expectancy. The Tesla founder recently spoke to The New York Times in an interview that saw him open up about his relationship with Kanye West and his current presidential bid.

The interview saw Musk reveal that he encouraged West to hold off until 2024 to run for president, as he was hesitant that West would be accused of splitting the vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk revealed.

Although Musk has publicly supported West’s presidential bid, he believes that West doesn’t have “his stuff together” for the role. “I’ve known him for at least ten years, maybe longer,” Musk explained.

The businessman revealed that he reached out to Kanye following his polarising debut campaign rally on July 19th, that saw the musician espouse a bizarre claim that slave liberator Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” as well as break down into tears after admitting that he encouraged his wife Kim Kardashian West to get an abortion whilst pregnant with their first child.

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing okay, I sent him a text saying, ‘You know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re okay,’” Musk explained. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine. He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”

Last week, Kim Kardashian West released a lengthy statement, asking for “compassion and empathy” for the West family amid his mental-health battle. Reports have alluded to the fact the 43-year-old musician may me in the midst of a bipolar episode.