Elton John just celebrated his 30th anniversary of being sober, and states: “if I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead.”

Taking to Instagram, the legendary singer-songwriter talked about the significance of celebrating being sober for three decades, alongside posting a series of photographs showing heartfelt anniversary cards, sobriety chips, and even a lovely berry-topped cake in the shape of “30”.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” he wrote to his three million followers.

“So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes.”

Reflecting back on his sobriety, he notes that he is a “truly a blessed man,” to have made it this far, revealing “If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead.”

Continuing on, the five-time Grammy Award winner gave a message of thanks to everyone who’s helped him out along the way across the 30 years of sobriety, writing: “Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

Check out Elton John celebrating his 30th anniversary of sobriety: