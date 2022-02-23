A private jet with Elton John on board has had to make an emergency landing after it suffered “hydraulic failure” mid-flight.

The flight was heading from Farnborough Airport in England to New York for John’s scheduled Madison Square Garden show, when the plane started to experience some trouble. The jet then allegedly tried to return back to the UK but faced more problems with gusts reportedly in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Once the plane arrived back at Farnborough Airport, the pilot’s first attempt at landing failed.

“The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed,” an eye witness explained to The Sun. “The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it. The aircraft’s nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air.”

The source went on to say that emergency services has gathered nearby in case the second landing wasn’t successful.

“A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst,” the witness explained. “The airport’s windsock was horizontal and the aircraft was being rocked from side to side by the wind.”

Depsite the scary ordeal, John was determined to make his New York shows, which are part of his ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, and reportedly boarded the next available flight.

“It was a white-knuckle ride and Elton was shaken. But he put aside any personal anguish to get back on a plane,” the source said. “For Elton, quite literally, the show must go on.”

