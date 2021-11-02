Sir Elton John has given fans an update after he postponed his 2021 tour dates in the U.K. and Europe to 2023 so he could undergo surgery on his hip.

Speaking on Lorraine alongside fellow muso Charlie Puth on Monday, Elton admitted that he was still in constant constant pain, saying he “can’t move sideways.”

“I can’t get in and out of a car,” he said, adding, “And the decision had to be made, because I wouldn’t want to go on stage and give less than 100 per cent. And I don’t know – with a year and a half of touring to go – how long my hip would last.”

Elton continued, “It probably wouldn’t. So better to get it done now. Unfortunately, it’ll disappoint all the people this year but I’ll make it up to them, and I’ll be in much better form.”

In September, the legendary 74-year-old rocker revealed that his ongoing hip pain caused a fall that lead him to cancel his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, writing in a statement, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.”

“I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

“I would not be 100 percent fit – I would not be 100 percent safe because I have pain most of the time.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is now scheduled to resume with the North American leg in January 2022.

Check out Sir Elton John and Charlie Puth on Lorraine: