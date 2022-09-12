Currently on his farewell world tour, Elton John has announced that his final ever show on U.S. soil will be livestreamed across the globe.

Elton’s performance at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 20th will be available to watch via Disney+ (subscribe here).

The livestream is part of a special package titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Year That Made His Legend. As well the livestream of Elton’s final show, the package will contain documentary footage of his last months on tour and unseen archival footage.

It’s a fitting performance to livestream, with Dodger Stadium being the scene of one of the singer’s most famous triumphs, a pair of iconic 1975 shows that were wonderfully captured by photographer Terry O’Neill.

Elton is currently on the North American leg of his farewell world tour. He recently added five new ‘encore’ shows to the Australian and New Zealand leg.

The tour will be the last opportunity for Australian and New Zealand fans to witness the most successful performing male solo artist of all time live on stage, with the two countries always holding a special place in Elon’s heart.

By the end of his farewell world tour, Elton will have held 233 concerts in Australia, the third most of any country outside the UK and US. As he says himself, “Playing live to other human beings is the greatest gift any artist could ever have.” Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for ticket information.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Check out Elton John’s 1975 Dodger Stadium concert:

Elton John 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Tuesday, January 10th

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, January 13th

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, January 18th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, January 21st

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, January 24th

Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, January 27th

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, January 28th

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster