EMF are returning to Australia for headline shows in July and August, marking their first visit since 1991—34 years since their last Australian performance.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, July 30th at the Astor Theatre in Perth, followed by shows at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on Friday, August 1st, The Gov in Adelaide on Saturday, August 2nd, and the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Sunday, August 3rd. The final stop will be at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Thursday, August 7th.

Tickets are on sale now via www.gaevents.au.

The UK dance-rock band is best known for their smash hit “Unbelievable” from their debut album Schubert Dip and promises fans a mix of classic tracks and new material.

“Unbelievable” went Gold in Australia, reaching #8 on the ARIA Singles Chart, #35 on the 1991 Year-End ARIA Chart, and was included in the 1000 Greatest Songs of All Time by Music Max.

Other singles like “I Believe”, “Children”, “Lies”, and live favourites “They’re Here” and “It’s You” will also feature, along with a cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” featuring Vic Reeves.

After a successful run through the 90s, releasing albums Stigma in 1992 and Cha Cha Cha in 1995, EMF later dropped The Best of EMF in 2001.

Tragedy struck in 2002 with the sudden passing of bassist Zac Foley, which led to a break until the band regrouped in 2007. Since then, they’ve been playing festivals and live shows.

In 2022, EMF released their fourth album Go Go Sapiens followed by their fifth, The Beauty and the Chaos, in 2024.

This tour marks their first Australian performances in over three decades, making it a highly anticipated return for fans.

EMF Australian Tour 2025

Wednesday, July 30th

Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday, August 1st

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Saturday, August 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide

Sunday, August 3rd

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday, August 7th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne