Content Warning: This article about Emily Ratajkowski and Robin Thicke discusses sexual abuse. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has accused singer Robin Thicke of sexually assaulting her during the creation of the ‘Blurred Lines’ music video.

Ratajkowski dropped the bombshell in her new book My Body which is slated to drop next month.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” Ratajkowski wrote in the book, according to the Sunday Times of London.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (The director, Diane Martel’s) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?,’” She added in the memoir.

The publication reported that Martel confirmed the report. “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts,” she said. “One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f–k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!’” She reportedly said.

Ratajkowski shot to fame after appearing in the 2012 music video, which was a major hit around the world. Ratajkowski was one of three women who appeared semi-naked in the video while Thicke and Pharrell Williams sing “you know you want it” at her. At the time of its release, the clip drew extensive criticism for perpetuating ideas of sexism, chauvinism, and misogyny.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Despite appearing semi- naked in the video, Ratajkowski said that the encounter with Thicke made her feel “naked for the first time that day.”

Ratajkowski’s public profile has since grown signifantly, she’s now a household name and a very successful model, business mogul and social media personality. Reflecting on her reaction to the alleged sexual assault, the model says she wishes she reacted differently.

“I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body,” she said. “I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have.”

It’s not the first time Ratajkowski’s spoken negatively about the ‘Blurred Lines’ video clip, in a 2015 interview with InStyle she called it the bane of her existence.

“I wasn’t into the idea at all at first. I think I came off as a bit annoyed in the video. Now, it’s the bane of my existence. When anyone comes up to me about “Blurred Lines”, I’m like, are we seriously talking about a video from three years ago?” She said.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.