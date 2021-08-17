Eminem is set to return to acting in 50 Cent’s Starz Series Black Mafia Family. The rapper will cameo in an episode as White Boy Rick.

Nearly two decades after the release of his hit 8 Mile, Eminem is set to return to acting via 50 Cent’s Starz Series Black Mafia Family, as reported by The Wrap.

The series follows the true stories of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest” Flenory, heads of the 1980s crime family based out of Detroit. Eminem will appear has Rick Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, who peddled guns and drugs for a local gang while acting as a teenage FBI informant.

50 Cent, Eminem’s longtime friend, announced the news on his social media: “Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem, Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shit is out of here.”

50 Cent will also produce the episode Eminem appears in.

In another, more formal statement, 50 Cent echoed the sentiment of his tweet: “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

Eminem is not the first person to portray the iconic character on screen. White Boy Rick was the subject of the eponymous documentary White Boy in 2017, and also a 2018 movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

50 Cent’s series will also star Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah in special appearances. While more information is awaited, the series is set to premiere on September 26th.

